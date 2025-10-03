Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $289.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.71 and a 200-day moving average of $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

