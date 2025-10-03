Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $187.05 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $443.75 billion, a PE ratio of 623.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

