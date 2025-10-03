Red Mountain Financial LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for approximately 1.7% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Corteva by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

