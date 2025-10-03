Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 8,643 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.