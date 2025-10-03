iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Bought by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Crews Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

