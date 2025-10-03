Triad Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,496 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,648 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

