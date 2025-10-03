HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Purchased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,221 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 2.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in HP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,013,184 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after acquiring an additional 724,020 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,241,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,204,000 after acquiring an additional 189,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,037,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HP by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,308,991 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $147,006,000 after acquiring an additional 367,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

