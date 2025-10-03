EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Melius assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.