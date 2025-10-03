J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $496.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.78 and a 200-day moving average of $438.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $278.56 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a PE ratio of -417.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.68, for a total value of $1,107,349.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,339,946.56. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.