Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Stock Holdings Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after acquiring an additional 421,792 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 410,340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after acquiring an additional 368,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 271,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.57. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $249.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

