25 LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

25 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Scratch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 57,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.42.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

