CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,167 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in CocaCola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

