Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 12,974 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Shares of WMB opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

