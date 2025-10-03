American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Receives $244.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.0667.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $1,371,875,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $991,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Tower by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,328 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in American Tower by 233.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,797,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $191.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.American Tower’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

