Triad Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.0% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

