Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,985,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,262 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 18.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,127,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $615.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $616.48. The stock has a market cap of $739.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

