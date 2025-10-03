Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $930.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $842.12 and its 200-day moving average is $715.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,400. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,200. This represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,702 shares of company stock worth $53,834,480. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

