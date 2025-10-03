DMKC Advisory Services LLC Has $9.19 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

DMKC Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $615.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $616.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

