Barton Investment Management Makes New $295,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $168.99.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

