Vicus Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

NYSE WMT opened at $101.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $811.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

