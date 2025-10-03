Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after purchasing an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2%

WMT opened at $101.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

