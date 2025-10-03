Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 159,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 65.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 27.4% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $273.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

