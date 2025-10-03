Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 122,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

