Family CFO Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Up 14.6%

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $112.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

