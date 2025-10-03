Cencora, Inc. $COR is Mattern Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Cencora Trading Down 0.9%

COR opened at $308.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $315.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

