Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC Invests $950,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $96.51 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,571 shares of company stock valued at $58,920,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

