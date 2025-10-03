iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV is Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 514,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,203 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 13.3% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $48,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 104,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

