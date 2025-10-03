SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,103,000. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,995,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,118,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after acquiring an additional 225,972 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,939,000 after acquiring an additional 163,590 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% in the 1st quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

