SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $88.90 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

