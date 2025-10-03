Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Holdings Decreased by Capital & Planning LLC

Capital & Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,575 shares during the quarter. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 593,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after buying an additional 330,208 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $42.37 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

