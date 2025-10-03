Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $51,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 760,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,988,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 380,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after buying an additional 154,508 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 151,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $72.78 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

