Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,580 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,775.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 138,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $212.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.74 and its 200 day moving average is $218.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $226.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

