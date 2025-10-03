Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,073 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

NYSE LNG opened at $231.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $180.62 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

