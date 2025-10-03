Ford Motor Company $F Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,022 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the second quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in Ford Motor by 47.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

