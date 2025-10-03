JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Acquired by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.96 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

