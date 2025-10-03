Custos Family Office LLC Takes $251,000 Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $287.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

