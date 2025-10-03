Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $571.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.19.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $443.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

