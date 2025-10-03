Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 234 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Welltower were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:WELL opened at $175.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

