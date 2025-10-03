Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,561,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,648 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

