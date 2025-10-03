Zacks Research Upgrades Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) to “Strong-Buy”

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Advantest Stock Up 1.5%

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. Advantest has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

