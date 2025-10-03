iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,344 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

