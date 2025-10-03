Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 4,900 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,954.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 107,849 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $174.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

