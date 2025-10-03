Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.