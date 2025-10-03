Cromwell Holdings LLC Has $287,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 67,660.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $72.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.