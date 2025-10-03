Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

