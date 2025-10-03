Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Holdings Lifted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4%

GOOG opened at $246.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.43. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

