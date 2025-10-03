River Street Advisors LLC Has $13.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of River Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

