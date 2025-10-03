Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,401 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,547,000 after buying an additional 4,437,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 64,544.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,834,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $136,705,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

