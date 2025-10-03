Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,930 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

