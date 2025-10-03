J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Danaher by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:DHR opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

